Ohio State vs. Minnesota score: No. 3 Buckeyes become latest team to fall from unbeaten ranks
Another top team falls from the ranks of the undefeated as the Gophers take down the Buckeyes
The short list of undefeated teams in college basketball was trimmed by one on Sunday evening as No. 3 Ohio State, 9-0 entering the weekend, suffered a surprising 84-71 loss to Minnesota. The Buckeyes were seven-point road favorites and on track to likely be ranked No. 1 when the AP and Coaches Poll rankings were updated Monday.
Given the track record of the Buckeyes this season, that No. 1 ranking was all but a foregone conclusion until the Golden Gophers dug them into a hole they couldn't arise from Sunday night. In their nine games this season prior to Sunday, they ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring margin and No. 3 in the country in points allowed per game. Minnesota scoffed at those stats, and instead controlled the game. It took a lead six minutes into the game and never relinquished it.
With the Buckeyes taking their first loss of the season, the list of unbeaten college basketball teams this season falls to four: Liberty, Auburn, San Diego State and Duquesne. Ohio State faces Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday before a marquee matchup with Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Who was Saturday's big winner?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Jim Boeheim's shot at former Georgetown guard...
-
UNC falls to Wofford; star Anthony out
Anthony has a knee injury and is currently exploring treatment options
-
NC State tops UNCG with buzzer beater
NC State's Markell Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the win ... including the dagger
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis beats Vols, jumps
Penny Hardaway's Tigers have won the first seven games of James Wiseman's 12-game suspension
-
Cincinnati blows late-game execution
Cumberland may be running extra laps in practice this week after this mental lapse
-
Seton Hall's Powell suffers concussion
Powell sat out the second half and did not return to the bench and the Pirates fell to the...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans