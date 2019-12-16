Ohio State vs. Minnesota score: No. 3 Buckeyes become latest team to fall from unbeaten ranks

The short list of undefeated teams in college basketball was trimmed by one on Sunday evening as No. 3 Ohio State, 9-0 entering the weekend, suffered a surprising 84-71 loss to Minnesota. The Buckeyes were seven-point road favorites and on track to likely be ranked No. 1 when the AP and Coaches Poll rankings were updated Monday.

Given the track record of the Buckeyes this season, that No. 1 ranking was all but a foregone conclusion until the Golden Gophers dug them into a hole they couldn't arise from Sunday night. In their nine games this season prior to Sunday, they ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring margin and No. 3 in the country in points allowed per game. Minnesota scoffed at those stats, and instead controlled the game. It took a lead six minutes into the game and never relinquished it.

With the Buckeyes taking their first loss of the season, the list of unbeaten college basketball teams this season falls to four: Liberty, Auburn, San Diego State and Duquesne. Ohio State faces Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday before a marquee matchup with Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.