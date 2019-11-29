Ohio State vs. Morgan State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 10 Ohio State (home) vs. Morgan State (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 6-0; Morgan State 3-5

What to Know

The #10 Ohio State Buckeyes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Morgan State Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. OSU is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Morgan State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

OSU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, they took down the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-52 on Monday. Four players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (17), G Duane Washington Jr. (16), G Luther Muhammad (13), and G D.J. Carton (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Morgan State as they fell 115-112 to the Evansville Aces.

OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Ohio State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Morgan State's loss dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if the Buckeyes can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.