Ohio State vs. Morgan State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Morgan State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Ohio State (home) vs. Morgan State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 6-0; Morgan State 3-5
What to Know
The #10 Ohio State Buckeyes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Morgan State Bears at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. OSU is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Morgan State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
OSU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, they took down the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-52 on Monday. Four players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (17), G Duane Washington Jr. (16), G Luther Muhammad (13), and G D.J. Carton (11).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Morgan State as they fell 115-112 to the Evansville Aces.
OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Ohio State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Morgan State's loss dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if the Buckeyes can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
