Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Ohio State and Nebraska.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers are 7-20 overall and 5-9 at home, while the Buckeyes are 18-9 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Buckeyes are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska:
- Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread: Nebraska +9.5
- Nebraska vs. Ohio State over-under: 144 points
- Nebraska vs. Ohio State money line: Nebraska 372, Ohio State -491
What you need to know about Nebraska
Nebraska fell 71-59 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday to extend its losing streak to 12. Nebraska got double-digit scores from four players: guard Haanif Cheatham (14), guard Dachon Burke Jr. (13), guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (11), and forward Yvan Ouedraogo (11).
Despite its miserable straight-up record, Nebraska is a respectable 13-14 against the spread and even has a winning record (10-9) against the spread as an underdog. Nebraska point guard Cam Mack, who averages 12 points and a team-high 6.5 assists per games, is expected to return on Thursday after missing the Illinois game due to an illness.
What you need to know about Ohio State
Ohio State, meanwhile, beat the then-No. 7 Maryland Terrapins 79-72 on Sunday in a victory that should give the Buckeyes' 2020 NCAA Tournament outlook a huge boost. Guard Luther Muhammad was the offensive standout of the contest for OSU, picking up 22 points along with five rebounds.
It was the third win in four games for Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who are 15-11-1 against the spread this season, are expected to be without forward Kyle Young (ankle) and forward Alonzo Gaffney (illness) in this matchup.
How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Nebraska vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Ohio State vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
