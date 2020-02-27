Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers are 7-20 overall and 5-9 at home, while the Buckeyes are 18-9 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Buckeyes are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread: Nebraska +9.5

Nebraska vs. Ohio State over-under: 144 points

Nebraska vs. Ohio State money line: Nebraska 372, Ohio State -491

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska fell 71-59 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday to extend its losing streak to 12. Nebraska got double-digit scores from four players: guard Haanif Cheatham (14), guard Dachon Burke Jr. (13), guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (11), and forward Yvan Ouedraogo (11).

Despite its miserable straight-up record, Nebraska is a respectable 13-14 against the spread and even has a winning record (10-9) against the spread as an underdog. Nebraska point guard Cam Mack, who averages 12 points and a team-high 6.5 assists per games, is expected to return on Thursday after missing the Illinois game due to an illness.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Ohio State, meanwhile, beat the then-No. 7 Maryland Terrapins 79-72 on Sunday in a victory that should give the Buckeyes' 2020 NCAA Tournament outlook a huge boost. Guard Luther Muhammad was the offensive standout of the contest for OSU, picking up 22 points along with five rebounds.

It was the third win in four games for Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who are 15-11-1 against the spread this season, are expected to be without forward Kyle Young (ankle) and forward Alonzo Gaffney (illness) in this matchup.

