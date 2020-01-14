Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from advanced computer

The 21st-ranked Buckeyes will be looking to break a losing skid when Ohio State hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes have lost four consecutive games, including a 66-54 decision to Indiana on Saturday, to fall to 11-5 and 1-4 in the conference. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) nearly rallied from an 18-point deficit before falling 62-57 at Northwestern on Saturday. Ohio State is built on strong defense, allowing 59.4 points per game, while Nebraska is retooling in its first year under Fred Hoiberg, the former NBA and Iowa State coach.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: Buckeyes -17.5

Ohio State vs. Nebraska over-under: 140

Ohio State vs. Nebraska money line: Buckeyes -2667, Cornhuskers +1060

OSU: F Andre Wesson, brother of the team's top scorer, has 29 points and 12 rebounds over the past two games.

NU: G Cam Mack had the first triple-double in school history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists against Purdue on Dec. 15.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is 7-2 against the spread at home, and the defense is the best in the conference and sixth in the nation in holding opponents to just 36.5 percent shooting. Kaleb Wesson, a 6-foot-9 forward, has been a presence on both ends, averaging a team-high 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds and blocking 1.2 shots per game. Fellow forwards E.J. Lidell and Kyle Young also make a difference, with Young averaging 6.5 boards and Lidell pulling down 3.7 and blocking 1.1 shots.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread in four of their five games this season with equal rest, and guards Duane Washington and D.J. Carton are also key pieces. Washington, a sophomore, averages 10.7 points and the freshman Carton averages 10 and adds 2.8 assists per game. Washington is the top long-range shooter, making 43.9 percent of his 3-point attempts, while Andre Wesson has made 22 of 54 (44 percent) and averages 8.9 points.

Why Nebraska can cover

But the Buckeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread. Nebraska has covered the spread in four of its five conference games, and transfers Haanif Cheatham and Cam Mack have been huge additions. They are the team's top scorers, with Cheatham, a grad transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, scoring 13.1 points per game. Mack has been one of the conference's top all-around producers, scoring 12.7 points and averaging 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

The Huskers are 6-3 against the spread as an underdog, and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson is the hot 3-point shooter. He has made 22 of his 48 attempts (45.8 percent), while Mack has made 34.3 percent of his 66 tries and junior Dachon Burke has made 31 of 57 (31.8). Nebraska gets 6.7 steals per game, with Mack one of five players averaging more than one per game.

How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks

