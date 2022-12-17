The 2022 CBS Sports Classic will take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and the action begins with the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The Buckeyes began the season unranked but have crawled inside the AP Top 25 with a 7-2 start, while the Tar Heels have dropped out of the rankings after beginning the season ranked first thanks to a 7-4 start. These two programs most recently met in 2019 when Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes defeated the Tar Heels 74-49 while Hubert Davis (now head coach) was still an assistant under Roy Williams. You can stream Saturday's game on Paramount+ and watch live on CBS.

Tipoff for is set for 3 p.m. ET in New York City. The latest Ohio State vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Tar Heels as 2-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 149.5.

College basketball picks for UNC vs. Ohio State

Before tuning into the Ohio State vs. North Carolina game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For North Carolina vs. Ohio State, the model is predicting that the Buckeyes (+2) cover the spread. Ohio State is coming off a nine-day rest after opening Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers and have exceeded expectations in general with neutral-court wins over Cincinnati and Texas Tech while also playing competitive matchups against San Diego State on a neutral floor and Duke on the road.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels lost four games in a row at one point to Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech. They've since rebounded to beat Georgia Tech and The Citadel but the issues are still glaring for the defending NCAA runner-ups. North Carolina shoots just 31.5% from the 3-point line as a team (ranking 292nd in the nation) and that's allowed opponents to clog up the lane in an effort to keep them from attacking the rim.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are shooting a much more respectable 37% from beyond the arc and you can expect Holtman's squad to stretch the floor given that they're at a considerable disadvantage size-wise. The model predicts that Brice Sensabaugh and Sean McNeil both help Ohio State by knocking down some shots as the Buckeyes cover in nearly 70% of simulations.

