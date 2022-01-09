Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Ohio State

Current Records: Northwestern 8-4; Ohio State 9-3

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the #13 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 71-70 at home and the Buckeyes taking the second 81-71.

The point spread favored Northwestern on Wednesday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Northwestern as they fell 74-70 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The loss was just more heartbreak for Northwestern, who fell 81-78 when the teams previously met last January. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Boo Buie, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, OSU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 67-51 to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats are now 8-4 while the Buckeyes sit at 9-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.7. Less enviably, OSU is stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won six out of their last nine games against Northwestern.