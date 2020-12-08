The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 1-1 overall, while the Buckeyes are 3-0. Ohio State enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 81.7 points per game. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is averaging 74 points per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State spread: Notre Dame +5.5

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State over-under: 141 points

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State money line: Notre Dame +205, Ohio State -250

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Notre Dame netted a 78-70 victory over the Detroit Titans on Sunday. The Fighting Irish got their first win of the season on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Prentiss Hubb out in front picking up 18 points and eight assists. Hubb enters tonight's matchup averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 34.2 percent of his shots from the field.

Despite being an underdog on Tuesday, the Fighting Irish will enter this matchup confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Notre Dame is 7-1 in its last eight games at home. In addition, the Fighting Irish are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games played on a Tuesday.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Wednesday was the absolute smackdown the Buckeyes laid on the Morehead State Eagles. Five players on Ohio State scored in the double digits: Forward E.J. Liddell (16), Guard CJ Walker (11), Guard Duane Washington Jr. (11), Forward Justice Sueing (11), and Forward Kyle Young (10).

Sueing leads Ohio State in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game this season. He's knocking down 64.0 percent of his shots from the field and he's chipping in 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. In addition to a strong offense, Ohio State has been dominant when playing as the favorite. In fact, the Buckeyes are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games when favored.

