Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to resume their climb out of the basement of the Big Ten when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 in Big Ten) sat at the bottom of the conference after losing four straight Big Ten games. But Tuesday's victory over Nebraska pulled them out of the cellar. They're currently 3.5 games behind conference-leading Michigan State. Like Ohio State, the Nittany Lions are 12-5 and 2-4 in Big Ten play.

They enter Saturday's game on a three-game losing streak. Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Penn State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Penn State vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -1.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over-under: 137.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -120, Nittany Lions -100

OSU: The Buckeyes rank eighth in the country in field goal percentage defense (36.9)

PSU: The team is allowing 60.5 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting at home

Why Ohio State can cover

Kaleb Wesson has been a force all season. The 6-foot-9 junior center from Westerville, Ohio, leads the Buckeyes with 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He also has a team-best 21 blocks. In addition, Ohio State already has routed Penn State this season. In the earlier meeting, on Dec. 7, the Buckeyes destroyed the Nittany Lions, 106-74, behind Wesson's 28 points and 10 rebounds. The game marked Ohio State's first 100-point effort against a Big Ten opponent since 2006.

Why Penn State can cover

But there's no guarantee the Buckeyes will win and cover the Ohio State vs. Penn State spread again. Penn State has been excellent at home this season. The Nittany Lions are 9-1 at home but just 3-4 on the road or at neutral sites. Defense has been the difference. Penn State is allowing just 60.5 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting from the field at home versus 77.6 points on 42.5 percent shooting away from home.

In addition the Nittany Lions have one of the best big men in the Big Ten in Lamar Stevens. The 6-foot-8 senior from Philadelphia leads the team and ranks sixth in the conference in scoring, at 16.1 points per game. He also ranks in the top 15 in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.1 per game), field-goal percentage (45.2), free-throw percentage (71.6), steals (1.2 per game) and blocks (1.2 per game).

How to make Ohio State vs. Penn State picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning over on the total, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can get the pick only at SportsLine.



So who wins Penn State vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Penn State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.