A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is 7-10 overall and 6-3 at home, while the Buckeyes are 17-4 overall and 6-3 on the road. Ohio State won the last meeting between the teams on Jan. 27, 83-79.

The Buckeyes are favored by five points in the latest Penn State vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.

Penn State vs. Ohio State spread: Penn State +5

Penn State vs. Ohio State over-under: 146 points

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State lost 62-61 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday. Nebraska scored on a decisive layup with 12 seconds remaining. The top scorer for Penn State was Myreon Jones (18 points). The Nittany Lions have lost three of their past four games.

John Harrar had 11 rebounds vs. Nebraska. He has totaled 11-plus rebounds 10 times in his career. The Penn State bench totaled only 10 points in the loss on Sunday.

What you need to know about Ohio State

OSU didn't have much trouble with the Indiana Hoosiers at home on Saturday in a 78-59 romp. Justice Sueing dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds and E.J. Liddell had 19 points. The Buckeyes have won six consecutive games. OSU scored 21 points off 15 turnovers.

Sueing has four double-doubles this season. Duane Washington Jr. leads returning Ohio State players vs. Penn State with 12.8 points per game in four career matchups. Ibrahima Diallo (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game.

