The Ohio State Buckeyes look to snap an eight-game losing skid when they take on the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten Conference action on Thursday. The Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten), who have won two in a row, are coming off a 76-69 win at Minnesota on Saturday. The Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13), who are 8-5 on their home floor, were beaten 82-55 at Purdue on Sunday. Ohio State has won six of the last seven meetings with Penn State in Columbus, Ohio.

Tipoff from Value City Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 40-19, including a 21-5 series edge in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 2-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.5.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Ohio State -2

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 142.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Ohio State -130, Penn State +110

PSU: The Over is 4-0 in the Nittany Lions' last four games overall

OSU: The Under is 4-1 in the Buckeyes' last five home games

Why Ohio State can cover



Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh leads the Buckeyes in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and one assist per game. He is also connecting on 48.2% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.5% from 3-point range, and 80.2% from the free-throw line. He is a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and has registered three double-doubles. He has nine games with 20 or more points, and is ranked fourth nationally in scoring among freshmen.

Senior forward Justice Sueing is averaging 12 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He reached 1,500 career points against Wisconsin on Feb. 2 in a 65-60 loss. His best game was against Texas Tech on Nov. 23 in an 80-73 win, scoring a career-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists. He has scored in double figures in 16 games this season.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Jalen Pickett has been red hot. The reigning National and Big Ten Conference Player of the Week scored 73 points and dished out 16 assists in the last two games. Pickett leads Penn State in scoring (18.6 points), rebounds (7.4) and assists (7.0), and is the only player in the country averaging 18 points and seven rebounds and assists. He is also connecting on 52.3% of his field goals, including 37.8% from 3-point range, and 80.3% from the foul line.

Also boosting the Lions is senior guard Seth Lundy. He is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds, and is hitting on 48.2% of his field goals, including 44.1% of his 3-pointers, and 79.7% of his free throws. Lundy has reached double-figure scoring in eight of his last nine games. He scored a season-high 25 points in an 85-66 win over Indiana on Jan. 11.

How to make Penn State vs. Ohio State picks

