Who's Playing

Purdue @ Ohio State

Current Records: Purdue 13-1; Ohio State 10-3

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Boilermakers and the #24 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. OSU should still be feeling good after a win, while Purdue will be looking to regain their footing.

The point spread favored Purdue on Monday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 65-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Center Zach Edey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 73-57. OSU can attribute much of their success to guard Sean McNeil, who had 15 points, and forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards.

The Boilermakers are now 13-1 while the Buckeyes sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But OSU comes into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last ten games against Ohio State.