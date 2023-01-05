Who's Playing
Purdue @ Ohio State
Current Records: Purdue 13-1; Ohio State 10-3
What to Know
The #1 Purdue Boilermakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Boilermakers and the #24 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. OSU should still be feeling good after a win, while Purdue will be looking to regain their footing.
The point spread favored Purdue on Monday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 65-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Center Zach Edey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 73-57. OSU can attribute much of their success to guard Sean McNeil, who had 15 points, and forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards.
The Boilermakers are now 13-1 while the Buckeyes sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But OSU comes into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won seven out of their last ten games against Ohio State.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Purdue 81 vs. Ohio State 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Ohio State 87 vs. Purdue 78
- Jan 19, 2021 - Purdue 67 vs. Ohio State 65
- Dec 16, 2020 - Purdue 67 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - Ohio State 68 vs. Purdue 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Ohio State 51
- Jan 23, 2019 - Purdue 79 vs. Ohio State 67
- Feb 07, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - Purdue 76 vs. Ohio State 75
- Jan 21, 2016 - Purdue 75 vs. Ohio State 64