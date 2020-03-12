Ohio State vs. Purdue: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Ohio State

Regular Season Records: Purdue 16-15; Ohio State 21-10

Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Purdue 23-9

What to Know

The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. The contest is expected to be a close one, with OSU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Buckeyes received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 80-69 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Duane Washington Jr. (16), guard CJ Walker (14), forward E.J. Liddell (12), and guard Luther Muhammad (10).

Meanwhile, Purdue was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard Sasha Stefanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and five assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last six games against Ohio State.