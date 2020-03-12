Ohio State vs. Purdue: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Ohio State
Regular Season Records: Purdue 16-15; Ohio State 21-10
Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Purdue 23-9
What to Know
The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. The contest is expected to be a close one, with OSU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Buckeyes received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 80-69 to the Michigan State Spartans. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Duane Washington Jr. (16), guard CJ Walker (14), forward E.J. Liddell (12), and guard Luther Muhammad (10).
Meanwhile, Purdue was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard Sasha Stefanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points and five assists.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won four out of their last six games against Ohio State.
- Feb 15, 2020 - Ohio State 68 vs. Purdue 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Ohio State 51
- Jan 23, 2019 - Purdue 79 vs. Ohio State 67
- Feb 07, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - Purdue 76 vs. Ohio State 75
- Jan 21, 2016 - Purdue 75 vs. Ohio State 64
