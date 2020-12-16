The Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off on Wednesday in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Buckeyes are 5-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Boilermakers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight home games against a team with a winning road record. The Buckeyes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after an ATS loss.

The Boilermakers are favored by five-points in the latest Purdue vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Purdue -5

Purdue vs. Ohio State over-under: 133.5 points

Purdue vs. Ohio State money line: Purdue -220, Ohio State +180

Latest Odds: Purdue Boilermakers -5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Purdue



The Boilermakers rebounded from losing to Miami by beating Indiana State 80-68 on Saturday. Five Purdue players scored in double figures against the Sycamores. The Boilermakers were led by Trevion Williams, who finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Purdue is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, however the Boilermakers have won four of their last six meetings against the Buckeyes. In addition, Purdue has covered the spread in six of its last eight games played on a Wednesday.

What you need to know about Ohio State

The Buckeyes remained unbeaten in 2020, edging Cleveland State 67-61 on Sunday. Zed Key posted a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with three blocks. E.J. Liddell leads Ohio State with 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and CJ Walker dishes 4.0 assists per outing.

Ohio State has fared well against the spread when playing on the road against the Boilermakers. In fact, the Buckeyes are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games against Purdue on the road. The Buckeyes are also 14-2 in their last 16 games in December.

How to make Purdue vs. Ohio State picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ohio State vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.