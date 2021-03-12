A Big Ten Tournament battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes are 19-8 overall this year, while Purdue is 18-8. Purdue has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and swept the season series.

However, the Buckeyes are 2-1-1 against the spread in their last four meetings with Purdue. This time around, the Buckeyes are favored by one-point in the latest Ohio State vs. Purdue odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.5.

Ohio State vs. Purdue spread: Ohio State -1

Ohio State vs. Purdue over-under: 139.5 points

Ohio State vs. Purdue money line: Ohio State -120, Purdue +100



What you need to know about Ohio State

On Thursday, Ohio State skirted past Minnesota 79-75. Ohio State got double-digit scores from five players: Duane Washington Jr. (16), Justice Sueing (16), E.J. Liddell (14), Kyle Young (11), and CJ Walker (10). The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the floor while limiting the Golden Gophers to just 36.4 percent shooting.

However, Ohio State was nearly undone by 15 turnovers in the game and also gave up 12 offensive rebounds that allowed Minnesota to extend possessions and stay in the game. Against a Purdue squad that has outrebounded opponents by an average margin of 5.3 boards per game during conference play, Ohio State will have to be tidier on the glass.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers beat the Indiana Hoosiers 67-58 on Saturday. Purdue can attribute much of its success to center Zach Edey, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds. The 7-foot-4 freshman has 41 points and 16 rebounds in his last two games while shooting 16-of-21 from the floor.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is 36th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. Ohio State has had an even harder time: the Buckeyes are stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average.

