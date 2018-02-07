Ohio State vs. Purdue odds: Picks from expert who's 5-1 on Boilermakers games

Two Big Ten squads collide Wednesday when Purdue hosts Ohio State at Mackey Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. Purdue is favored by 9.5 points, up a half-point from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5, down a half-point from the open.

In this huge Big Ten basketball showdown that could have major implications on NCAA Tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

He has developed a knack for picking Purdue basketball as evidenced by his 5-1 run picking for or against the Boilermakers.

Earlier this season, he told readers to take Michigan +11.5 against Purdue, saying Michigan's execution in the half-court offense and the Wolverines' speed in double-teaming would help neutralize Purdue's size. The result: Purdue 92, Michigan 88 -- Nagel cashed in the exact type of game he called for. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.

Now, he has analyzed this Big Ten showdown from every possible angle and locked in his pick. We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the total going over, but what about against the spread?

Nagel has taken into account Purdue's strong recent performances. The third-ranked Boilermakers have won 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Boilermakers, who have scored 75 or more points in six of their past seven games, are averaging 84 points.

And the Boilermakers have been unbeatable at home as of late. Purdue has won 21 consecutive home games, which includes 14 straight this season.

But just because Purdue comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to cover a 9.5-point spread.

Purdue is just 4-13 against the spread in its past 17 games against Ohio State at home, while the Buckeyes are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games on the road.

Nagel has evaluated all of these circumstances and found an x-factor that has him confidently backing one side. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

So what side do you need to be all over in Ohio State vs. Purdue? Visit SportsLine now to find out what x-factor will be the difference and get a strong point-spread pick for Ohio State-Purdue, all from a Nevada-based handicapper who is on a blistering 5-1 run on his picks involving the Boilermakers.