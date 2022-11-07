Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Ohio State

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 year, the Colonials are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Robert Morris ranked 39th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the squad accrued 14.3 on average (bottom 89%). OSU experienced some struggles of their own as they were ninth worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the team coming up with only 10.2 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Robert Morris will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -120

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.