Ohio State vs. South Dakota State: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Ohio State and South Dakota State face off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the Buckeyes try to bounce back from a cold end to the regular season. Keita Bates-Diop will ultimately determine a lot about how this team goes this March, so he's a face to watch after a solid regular season from OSU. Here's how to watch and a bit of information about both teams.

[Preview: Ohio State wary of South Dakota State]

About No. 5 Ohio State

Chris Holtmann has performed one of the nation's best coaching jobs this season, taking over in June for an Ohio State team with underwhelming talent and briefly getting the Buckeyes into the top 10. The Buckeyes have done it with elite fundamental defense and junior Keita Bates-Diop becoming a national player of the year candidate. But do they have the talent for a March run?

About No. 12 South Dakota State

South Dakota State owned the Summit League regular season and postseason, clinching the auto bid and gifting college basketball with the chance to see the great Mike Daum in action. Daum, the Summit leader in scoring, will be the player who can single handedly bust your bracket into pieces.

Viewing Information

Location : Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho



: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho Date : Thursday, March 15 -- 4 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 -- 4 p.m. ET TV : TNT (check local listings)



: TNT (check local listings) Stream: March Madness Live

Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament

