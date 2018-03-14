Ohio State vs. South Dakota State: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV, time, date

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

Ohio State and South Dakota State face off as the Buckeyes try to bounce back from a cold end to the regular season. Keita Bates-Diop will ultimately determine a lot about how this team goes, so he's a face to watch after a solid regular season from OSU.

About No. 5 Ohio State

Chris Holtmann has performed one of the nation's best coaching jobs this season, taking over in June for an Ohio State team with underwhelming talent and briefly getting the Buckeyes into the top 10. The Buckeyes have done it with elite fundamental defense and junior Keita Bates-Diop becoming a national player of the year candidate. But do they have the talent for a March run?

About No. 12 South Dakota State

South Dakota State owned the Summit League regular season and postseason, clinching the auto bid and gifting college basketball with the chance to see the great Mike Daum in action. Daum, the Summit leader in scoring, will be the player who can single handedly bust your bracket into pieces.

