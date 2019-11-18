Ohio State vs. Stetson odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Stetson 10,000 times. Here are the results.
The Stetson Hatters will take on the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 3-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Stetson is 2-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Buckeyes are favored by 30 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Stetson odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5. Stetson s 5-5-1 against the spread in its last seven games. Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Stetson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has consistently beaten the college basketball odds and has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Ohio State vs. Stetson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Ohio State routed 10th-ranked Villanova 76-51 on Wednesday, limiting the Wildcats to just 30.6 percent shooting from the floor. The Buckeyes got double-digit scoring from five players: Duane Washington Jr. (14), Luther Muhammad (11), D.J. Carton (11), CJ Walker (10), and Kaleb Wesson (10).
Stetson, meanwhile, struggled in a 79-55 loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne on Saturday. Mahamadou Diawara scored 15 points for the Hatters, while Rob Perry added 11 points and Christiaan Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The total has gone under in five of the last six Buckeyes games in November. The total has gone over in five of Stetson's last six November games.
So who wins Stetson vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ohio State vs. Stetson spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Duke takes over No. 1 from UK
The 4-0 Blue Devils take over the No. 1 spot for the first time this season
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke starts week at No. 1
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks
-
Kentucky vs. Utah Valley odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kentucky vs. Utah Valley game 10,000...
-
Podcast: What's wrong with the Gators?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss George Papas' legendary dunk in the final seconds...
-
UConn beats ranked Florida at home
Is Florida the most overrated team in college basketball this season?
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee holds its spot
Rick Barnes' Vols are 3-0 and should be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...