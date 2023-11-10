The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will host the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Friday night. The Buckeyes went 16-19 last season, with the 19 defeats being their most since the 1997-98 season. The Aggies went 25-10 last year and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M is 2-0 all-time versus Ohio State, with the last meeting coming in 2007.

Tio-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Texas A&M odds, and the over/under is 138.5 points. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Texas A&M. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M spread: Ohio State -1.5

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M over/under: 138.5 points

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M money line: Ohio State -122, Texas A&M +102

What to know about Ohio State

Ohio State had to work a little harder than expected to defeat Oakland on Monday, winning by a score of 79-73. Three different Buckeyes dropped 17 points in Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Zed Key. However, Ohio State was a bit reckless with the ball as it had 13 turnovers compared to just 14 assists.

Key is the team's top returning scorer as he put up 10.8 points per game last year, while Thornton contributed 10.6 PPG. Gayle enters his sophomore season and is expected to make a huge leap as he was the No. 3 shooting guard in the Class of 2022. Felix Okpara, a 6-foot-11 center, is also looking for an expanded role after averaging 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 15.5 minutes last season.

What to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies easily dispatched of Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday with a 78-46 victory. Four different players scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Hayden Hefner. Wade Taylor IV also had a complete stat line with 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Texas A&M finished second in the SEC last season and was ranked No. 17 in the final Top 25 AP Poll. Taylor ranked fourth in the conference with 16.3 PPG and was named to the 2023-24 Naismith Preseason Watch List. No team excels at getting into the lane and drawing contact as well as Texas A&M as it led the nation in made free throws last season and was second nationally in free throw attempts.

How to make Ohio State vs. Texas A&M picks

The model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

