Ohio State vs. UCLA: How to watch CBS Sports Classic, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The CBS Sports Classic opening game features the Buckeyes and Bruins
The first game of a doubleheader in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday will feature a doozy of a matchup Saturday between UCLA and Ohio State.
The two teams couldn't be headed much different directions.
UCLA (7-4), has lost four of its last seven -- including an embarassing home loss to Belmont and a beatdown on the road against Cincinnati. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 10-1 with wins over Creighton, Illinois, and, yes, even the Cincinnati team that ran UCLA off the floor last week.
The Bruins still may be a favorite among some to win the Pac-12 this season, but getting back on track -- and qiuickly -- is a must. A win over 15th ranked Ohio State on Saturday would go a long ways to reviving their season that seems to be in need of a jump-start at this juncture.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and and fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
UCLA's stock is sliding, while Ohio State, at 10-1, remains one of the hottest teams in the sport. I think the Buckeyes roll to a comfortable win and keep the Bruins on their path of misery. Pick: Ohio State 80, UCLA 65
-
