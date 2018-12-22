Ohio State vs. UCLA: How to watch CBS Sports Classic, watch online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, line

The first game of a doubleheader in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday will feature a doozy of a matchup Saturday between UCLA and Ohio State.

The two teams couldn't be headed much different directions.

UCLA (7-4), has lost four of its last seven -- including an embarrassing home loss to Belmont and a beatdown on the road against Cincinnati. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 10-1 with wins over Creighton, Illinois, and, yes, even the Cincinnati team that ran UCLA off the floor last week.

The Bruins still may be a favorite among some to win the Pac-12 this season, but getting back on track -- and quickly -- is a must. A win over 15th ranked Ohio State on Saturday would go a long ways to reviving their season that seems to be in need of a jump-start at this juncture.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 3 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET Where : United Center in Chicago



: United Center in Chicago TV: CBS



CBS Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and and fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Odds via SportsLine: Ohio State -6.5

UCLA's stock is sliding, while Ohio State, at 10-1, remains one of the hottest teams in the sport. I think the Buckeyes roll to a comfortable win and keep the Bruins on their path of misery. Pick: Ohio State 80, UCLA 65

