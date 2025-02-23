The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9) in Big Ten action on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. After missing the NCAA Tournament entirely last season, the Bruins appear to be back on track to earn a bid in 2025 but Ohio State is on the outside looking in during Jake Diebler's first full season at the helm. This is UCLA's first season as a member of the Big Ten but these two programs do have some recent history, with the Buckeyes pulling out a 67-60 win at home in Dec. 2023.

Tipoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The latest UCLA vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bruins as 6.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 139.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

Here are the college basketball best bets for UCLA vs. Ohio State (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

Over 139.5 (-112)

This will be the first meeting between these two programs since becoming conference rivals and both of these teams rank in the 75th percentile or higher among Division I college basketball in offensive rating and team field-goal percentage. Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton has been an offensive juggernaut this season, averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc. The Over has hit in four of Ohio State's last six games and the Buckeyes rank 192nd in the nation in points allowed per game (72.0).

Projected final score: Ohio State 73, UCLA 72

Ohio State +6.5 (-112)

Ohio State has been a little inconsistent in Diebler's first full season on the job after he went 8-3 as an interim coach last season. However, the Buckeyes do have some quality wins on their resume, including neutral-court wins over Texas and Kentucky as well as a home win over Maryland and a road victory over Purdue. Meanwhile, UCLA has lost two of its last three games, including a 64-61 setback on its home floor against Minnesota its last time out.

