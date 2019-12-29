Ohio State vs. West Virginia score, takeaways: Mountaineers make statement with upset of Buckeyes

For the second time in as many days, a second-ranked Ohio State men's athletic team has taken a loss as a favorite. Less than 24 hours removed from No. 3 Clemson ousting No. 2 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and breaking the hearts of Buckeyes everywhere, No. 22 West Virginia followed Clemson's lead by taking out No. 2 Ohio State on the hardwood Sunday in a 67-59 upset.

The Mountaineers were 6.5-point underdogs but entered the day with an incomplete picture as a team. With a 10-1 record before Sunday, it had yet to beat a ranked opponent and was in search of a signature win to top the resume. Consider that mission accomplished with its neutral court win Sunday, handing the Buckeyes their second loss on the season. Underdogs they'll be no more.

This was Ohio State's first loss of the season at full strength, with its lone loss prior to Sunday coming when Duane Washington Jr. was absent from the lineup. More impressive? West Virginia accomplished this at less than full strength. True freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, who came into the day averaging nearly a double-double, played just 7 minutes as he battled foul trouble all game, leaving sophomore Derek Culver to shoulder the load battling Kaleb Wesson in the post.

Culver finished with seven points, nine boards and two blocks in 23 minutes of play, but it was freshman guard Miles McBride who led the Mountaineers. McBride scored a career-high 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting, knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts in the win. In the final 90 seconds, McBride hit a circus shot lean-in jumper that found the bottom of the net and extended WVU's lead to a cushy five points. All he could do was hit the MJ shrug as he marched back on to defense.

Freshman Miles McBride WENT OFF for a career-high 21 points in @WVUHoops big upset over Ohio State.



Watch some of his best moments from today's big win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v79LbprR0N — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 29, 2019

Ohio State's struggled to consistently take care of the ball and knock down 3-pointers in the loss. It committed 22 turnovers and made just 8 of 24 from 3. Turnovers have been a problem for OSU off and on this season, but the team has been top 10 in 3-point shooting all season. Fittingly, it was West Virginia that bested OSU in that department, hitting 8 of 20 from distance. West Virginia closed on a 14-5 run as Ohio State tried -- and failed -- playing catch-up.

The Buckeyes fall to 11-2 on the season, with their two losses coming in the last two weeks after a 9-0 start. They face Wisconsin on Friday as Big Ten play resumes. West Virginia improves to 11-1 on the season and faces Kansas next Saturday in its Big 12 opener.

Let's have a look now at what we learned in West Virginia's upset of Ohio State on Sunday.

1. West Virginia's front line is going to give the Big 12 fits: And we didn't even get to see the full picture on Sunday. Last season as a freshman, Derek Culver was one of the most productive and underrated big men in the Big 12, and now he's got some big helping hands in the form of freshman Oscar Tshiebwe. Both are 6-foot-9 or taller and weigh right around 255 pounds. Beef. If both can stay healthy and out of foul trouble, this will wind up being one of if not the most lethal big men duos in the Big 12 (and maybe the country).

2. Speaking of underrated: McBride, a hidden gem signee from the 2019 recruiting class, continues to overachieve. He was the third-highest ranked signee for WVU in its most recent signing class, and he's already flashed enough star power to outperform his three-star ranking out of high school. He's reached double figures in scoring now in three consecutive games, and his role should only continue to expand after posting a career-high 21 points Sunday.

3. Conference contenders: West Virginia finished last in the Big 12 a season ago while Ohio State finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings. But lookie here, both have quickly turned those fortunes around with OSU at 11-2 and WVU at 11-1, and now figure to be contenders in their respective conferences. The Mountaineers have Kansas and Baylor to overcome, and the Buckeyes have Michigan State and Maryland as roadblocks. But no matter if this season ends in conference championships, the turnaround from year to year for both programs has been nothing short of remarkable. It's no surprise two of college basketball's most revered coaches are pulling the strings behind it.