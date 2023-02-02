Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-8; Ohio State 11-10

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 73-55 at home and the Badgers taking the second 78-68.

Wisconsin came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, falling 61-51. The top scorer for Wisconsin was guard Chucky Hepburn (15 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between OSU and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with OSU falling 86-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sean McNeil had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Badgers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past ten games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.61

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won six out of their last ten games against Ohio State.