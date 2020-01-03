Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from proven computer model

The fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will look to stay perfect on their home court when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday. The Buckeyes (11-2) are 9-0 at Value City Arena and are 21-6 at home over the past two seasons, while the Badgers (8-5) are 1-2 on the road and 9-7 in true road games over the past two seasons. Ohio State leads the all-time series 88-71.

Tip-off from Columbus, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 124.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -8.5

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State over-under: 124 points

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Wisconsin +352, Ohio State -474

Badgers: Wisconsin is hitting on 77.5 percent of its free throws, 18th-best in the nation.

Buckeyes: Ohio State averages 40.2 rebounds per game.

The model has taken into account that Ohio State has had a lot of success over the past two decades and is looking for its 16th consecutive winning season. Since 1998-99, the Buckeyes have had 18 20-plus win seasons and have made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. Ohio State is also 7-1 against the spread in its last eight home games.

Junior forward Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes' offense with a team-best 14.2 points per game average as well as nine rebounds. He is averaging 20 points in Big Ten play with a 28-point performance against Penn State on Dec. 7. In his only appearance against Wisconsin two years ago, Wesson scored 19 points in an 83-58 victory.

But just because the Buckeyes are unbeaten at home, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread on Friday.

That's because Wisconsin is capable of springing the upset. At Tennessee on Saturday, the Badgers led from the start and routed the Volunteers 68-48. They followed that up with an easy win over Rider, 65-37, on Tuesday at Madison. Wisconsin, which has won three in a row and four of five, finished December with a 4-2 record and is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games after allowing fewer than 50 points in its previous game.

Offensively, Wisconsin is led by junior forward Nate Reuvers, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He has had a pair of 20-plus point games already this season, the last a 22-point performance in an 83-64 win over Milwaukee on Dec. 21. He also had 20 points in an 84-64 win over Indiana on Dec. 7.

