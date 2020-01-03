Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from proven computer model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000 times.
The fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will look to stay perfect on their home court when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday. The Buckeyes (11-2) are 9-0 at Value City Arena and are 21-6 at home over the past two seasons, while the Badgers (8-5) are 1-2 on the road and 9-7 in true road games over the past two seasons. Ohio State leads the all-time series 88-71.
Tip-off from Columbus, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 124. Before considering any Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Ohio State. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:
- Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -8.5
- Wisconsin vs. Ohio State over-under: 124 points
- Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Wisconsin +352, Ohio State -474
- Badgers: Wisconsin is hitting on 77.5 percent of its free throws, 18th-best in the nation.
- Buckeyes: Ohio State averages 40.2 rebounds per game.
The model has taken into account that Ohio State has had a lot of success over the past two decades and is looking for its 16th consecutive winning season. Since 1998-99, the Buckeyes have had 18 20-plus win seasons and have made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. Ohio State is also 7-1 against the spread in its last eight home games.
Junior forward Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes' offense with a team-best 14.2 points per game average as well as nine rebounds. He is averaging 20 points in Big Ten play with a 28-point performance against Penn State on Dec. 7. In his only appearance against Wisconsin two years ago, Wesson scored 19 points in an 83-58 victory.
But just because the Buckeyes are unbeaten at home, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread on Friday.
That's because Wisconsin is capable of springing the upset. At Tennessee on Saturday, the Badgers led from the start and routed the Volunteers 68-48. They followed that up with an easy win over Rider, 65-37, on Tuesday at Madison. Wisconsin, which has won three in a row and four of five, finished December with a 4-2 record and is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games after allowing fewer than 50 points in its previous game.
Offensively, Wisconsin is led by junior forward Nate Reuvers, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He has had a pair of 20-plus point games already this season, the last a 22-point performance in an 83-64 win over Milwaukee on Dec. 21. He also had 20 points in an 84-64 win over Indiana on Dec. 7.
So who wins Wisconsin vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Colorado takes out No. 4 Oregon
The Ducks lose their first game in more than a month to open Pac-12 play at 0-1
-
UTEP hoops coach in critical condition
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
KU's Self shuts down Spurs rumor
Self shut down the bold prediction and offered an explanation as to why he doesn't plan to...
-
Power rankings: Undefeated Auburn jumps
Butler, Baylor, Memphis also surprisingly holding firm easily within our top 10
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU roll continues
The Aztecs have moved up 76 spots at KenPom in less than two months
-
FIU vs. UTEP odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UTEP vs. FIU game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic