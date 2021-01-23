The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS at Kohl Center. The Badgers are 12-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while OSU is 11-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. Both teams have an 8-7 mark against the spread this season.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Wisconsin -5

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State over-under: 134 points

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Wisconsin -220; Ohio State +180

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats at home on Wednesday as the Badgers won 68-52. Four players on Wisconsin scored in the double digits: forward Tyler Wahl (14), guard D'Mitrik Trice (12), guard Brad Davison (11), and forward Micah Potter (10).

The Badgers have won four of their last five overall and their wins over Northwestern and Rutgers have helped ease the sting of an embarrassing 77-54 setback against Michigan on Jan. 12. Trice leads the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game, while Potter averages 12.1 points and leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game. The Badgers give up just 61.4 points per game.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, Ohio State fell just short against Purdue by a score of 67-65 on Tuesday. It was Ohio State's first home loss of the season. Despite the defeat, the Buckeyes got a solid performance out of guard Duane Washington Jr., who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six assists.

Washington leads the team with 15.7 points per game and is hitting 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers. Forward E.J. Liddell averages 14.1 points per game and leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

