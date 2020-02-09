Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread: College basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from model on 33-15 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000 times.
The Wisconsin Badgers look to sweep the season series when they host the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. The Badgers (13-10), who are tied for eighth in the league at 6-6, are 10-1 on their home floor this season, while the Buckeyes (15-7) have won two straight away from home. Tip-off from the Kohl Center is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Ohio State is coming off a 61-58 win at Michigan on Tuesday, while Wisconsin dropped a 70-52 decision at Minnesota on Wednesday. The Badgers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 123.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. You can visit SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -1.5
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 123.5 points
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Ohio State +100, Wisconsin -120
- OSU: Has the 16th-best 3-point percentage in the nation at 38.2
- UW: Badgers lead the Big Ten in Quadrant 1 wins with six
Why Wisconsin can cover
The Badgers have won three straight at the Kohl Center since losing to Illinois on Jan. 8. Wisconsin, which beat Ohio State, 61-57, in Columbus on Jan. 3 when the Buckeyes were ranked fifth, has won five of the last seven in the series and 12 of its last 15 at home against Ohio State. Wisconsin ranks No. 35 in the NET rankings as well as No. 35 according to KenPom.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers, who averages 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, has been on a tear, scoring in double-digits in his last seven games. In the January win over the Buckeyes, Reuvers poured in 17 points and was 10-for-12 from the free throw line.
Why Ohio State can cover
Even so, the Badgers aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread. That's because the Buckeyes have won three straight and four of six. The Buckeyes are looking to secure their 16th straight winning season and third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Ohio State is also eyeing its third straight 20-win season and 15th in the past 16 years. Since 1998, the Buckeyes have made the NCAA Tournament 15 times.
Offensively, junior forward Kaleb Wesson has been the catalyst, averaging 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Wesson, who scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win at Michigan on Tuesday, has posted three straight double-doubles.
How to make Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for Wesson to approach a double-double for Ohio State, while Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice combine for almost 25 points for Wisconsin. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks.
