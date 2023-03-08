The No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers will face the No. 13 seed Ohio State Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. Wisconsin beat Ohio State in the lone regular-season meeting, knocking off the Buckeyes in a 65-60 final as a 7.5-point underdog on Feb. 2. The winner of this game will face No. 5 seed Iowa in the second round of the tournament.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 2 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Ohio State. Here are several college basketball odds for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State:

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread: Wisconsin +2

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State over/under: 131 points

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State money line: Wisconsin +115, Ohio State -135

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin was undervalued in the lone meeting between these teams this season, springing a 65-60 upset as a 7.5-point underdog last month. The Badgers took the lead less than five minutes into the game and never trailed again, as four starters scored in double figures. Freshman guard Connor Essegian had a team-high 17 points, while junior forward Steven Crowl added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Badgers generated some momentum to close out the regular season, beating Minnesota on the road on Sunday. Crowl and senior forward Tyler Wahl each finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Essegian and Chucky Hepburn both reached double digits as well. Ohio State has only covered the spread four times in its last 18 games and is coming off a loss to Michigan State.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes came up short against Michigan State on Saturday, but they were able to cover the 6.5-point spread in their 84-78 loss. They had recorded consecutive wins prior to that setback, beating Illinois and Maryland as underdogs. Ohio State had lost nine straight games and gone 1-14 in conference play prior to those wins, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed momentum heading into the postseason.

Wisconsin has not recorded consecutive wins since the first week of January, and it has lost four of its last seven games coming into this tournament. Star freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State with 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while senior forward Justice Sueing is scoring 12.0 points and grabbing 5.4 boards. Wisconsin is 5-15 against the spread in its last 20 games, and it has only covered once in its last six March games.

