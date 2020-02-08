Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview

There is perhaps no matchup in college basketball more emblematic of how tumultuous this season has been than Ohio State-Wisconsin. The only question is which team's roller-coaster ride has been more vomit-inducing.

That question could be answered in part by what happens on Sunday when they meet in a battle of teams fighting for position in the middle of a brutal Big Ten. Wisconsin won the first meeting at Ohio State when the Buckeyes were ranked fifth in the country. But a lot has changed since then for both programs, and the stakes have only increased.

When the teams met the first time, it was a Quadrant 2 game for Ohio State and a Quadrant 1 game for Wisconsin. This time, with Ohio State going on the road, it will be a Quadrant 1 game for both squads.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



CBS | CBS All-Access Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) began the season ranked 18th, rose to No. 2 after wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky, then lost six of their next seven and dropping out of the polls completely. Now, after falling off the national radar, they have quietly won three straight in the Big Ten and enter Sunday's game with a chance to get to .500 in conference play. They entered the weekend ranked 16th in the NET, which is remarkable for a team with a sub .500 league record this late in the season. This will be Ohio State's third game without freshman guard D.J. Carton, the team's third-leading scorer who stepped away from the program to focus on his mental health.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin's 5-5 start included a Quadrant 3 loss to New Mexico. Then, the Badgers rattled off four straight victories, including road wins at Tennessee and Ohio State. Shortly thereafter, they beat Penn State and Maryland, and for a time it appeared as though Wisconsin could compete for its second straight double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Then, the Badgers' second-leading scorer, Kobe King, left the program. Then strength coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after the university determined he used a "racial epithet" around members of the team while recounting a story from his past. Amid King's departure and Helland's resignation, the Badgers have lost three out of four games. But the Badgers have an impressive six Quadrant 1 wins, and they can pick up a seventh on Sunday if they can tune out the distractions.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Wisconsin -1

Ohio State enters with the worst 3-point shooting defense of any Big Ten team during conference play. Opponents have made 37.5% of their 3-pointers against the Buckeyes. But they are trending in the right direction defensively after holding three straight opponents under 60 points. Look for Ohio State to keep its winning streak alive and cover the spread against a Badgers squad dealing with some distractions. Pick: Ohio State +1

