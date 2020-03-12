Ohio vs. Akron odds, line: 2020 MAC Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Ohio and Akron.
The Akron Zips and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a 2020 MAC Tournament quarterfinals matchup at noon ET Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ohio is 17-15 while the Zips are 24-7. Akron won both regular season meetings between the teams. The Zips are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Akron vs. Ohio odds, and the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Ohio vs. Akron picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Akron vs. Ohio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio vs. Akron:
- Akron vs. Ohio spread: Akron -4.5
- Akron vs. Ohio over-under: 141.5 points
- Akron vs. Ohio money line: Akron -192, Ohio 162
What you need to know about Akron
Last Friday, Akron narrowly escaped with a win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the regular season finale, 79-76. Xeyrius Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Loren Cristian Jackson added 16. It was the fifth consecutive home win for Akron. The Zips won eight of their final nine regular season games.
What you need to know about Ohio
Everything went the Bobcats way against the Central Michigan Chippewas as they made off with an 85-65 victory in the opening round of the MAC tournament. Ben Vander Plas posted a double-double on 25 points and 10 boards along with seven assists. Jason Preston had 21 points and seven assists.
Akron topped Ohio when the two teams last met in the regular season, 74-67 on March 3.
How to make Akron vs. Ohio picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Akron vs. Ohio 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Ohio vs. Akron? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Akron vs. Ohio spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
