The Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 MAC) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (17-11, 8-7) on Friday night. Ohio has won seven of its last nine games overall, including a 74-67 win over Akron on Tuesday. The Bobcats are in third place in the MAC standings, sitting two games back of first-place Akron with three games remaining. Bowling Green has lost four of its last five games, falling to Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at the Convocation Center on CBS Sports Network. Ohio is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under is 148 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread: Ohio -7.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green over/under: 148 points

Ohio vs. Bowling Green money line: Ohio -345, Bowling Green +270

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio has been on fire in conference play, winning seven of its last nine games to stay in contention for the MAC regular-season title. The Bobcats are riding a three-game winning streak, beating Kent State, Northern Illinois and Akron over the past 10 days. They covered the spread as 1.5-point favorites against Akron on Tuesday, handing the Zips just their third conference loss.

Senior guard Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points and dished out six assists, while junior forward AJ Clayton added 18 points and four blocks. Hunter leads Ohio with 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, and he is joined in double figures by senior guard Shereef Mitchell (12.7) and Clayton (12.2). The Bobcats have covered the spread in eight straight conference games, while Bowling Green has only covered five times in its last 19 road games.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has already notched one win over Ohio this season, picking up an 83-78 victory as a 1-point home underdog in January. All five starters scored in double figures for the Falcons in that game, led by a 20-point effort from senior guard Trey Thomas. Senior forward Rashaun Agee posted a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Falcons sprung another upset last Friday, beating Toledo as 4-point underdogs in a 76-68 final. Junior guard Marcus Hill poured in 31 points on 11 of 24 shooting, while Agee had 10 points and 11 rebounds in another double-double effort. Bowling Green has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

