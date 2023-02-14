Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Ohio
Current Records: Buffalo 12-13; Ohio 14-11
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Buffalo and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.
Buffalo came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday, falling 72-65. Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Jonnivius Smith, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Ohio bagged a 90-81 victory over the Akron Zips this past Friday. Ohio's guard Jaylin Hunter was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points.
Buffalo is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bulls are now 12-13 while the Bobcats sit at 14-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. Ohios have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.60
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Ohio.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Buffalo 75 vs. Ohio 72
- Jan 28, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Buffalo 53
- Mar 13, 2021 - Ohio 84 vs. Buffalo 69
- Feb 27, 2021 - Buffalo 86 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ohio 80 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 14, 2020 - Buffalo 76 vs. Ohio 73
- Mar 05, 2019 - Buffalo 82 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 19, 2019 - Buffalo 114 vs. Ohio 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Buffalo 108 vs. Ohio 82
- Jan 26, 2018 - Buffalo 73 vs. Ohio 66
- Feb 28, 2017 - Buffalo 83 vs. Ohio 79
- Jan 10, 2017 - Ohio 74 vs. Buffalo 72
- Mar 11, 2016 - Buffalo 88 vs. Ohio 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Ohio 103 vs. Buffalo 96
- Feb 12, 2016 - Ohio 94 vs. Buffalo 75