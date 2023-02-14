Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ohio

Current Records: Buffalo 12-13; Ohio 14-11

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Buffalo and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

Buffalo came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday, falling 72-65. Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Jonnivius Smith, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ohio bagged a 90-81 victory over the Akron Zips this past Friday. Ohio's guard Jaylin Hunter was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points.

Buffalo is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bulls are now 12-13 while the Bobcats sit at 14-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. Ohios have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.60

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Ohio.