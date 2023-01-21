Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Ohio

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-11; Ohio 9-9

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. CMU hasn't won a game against Ohio since Feb. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

On Tuesday, CMU lost to the Akron Zips at home by a decisive 69-51 margin.

Meanwhile, the contest between Ohio and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Ohio falling 90-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio and Central Michigan both have five wins in their last ten games.