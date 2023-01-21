Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Ohio
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-11; Ohio 9-9
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. CMU hasn't won a game against Ohio since Feb. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Tuesday, CMU lost to the Akron Zips at home by a decisive 69-51 margin.
Meanwhile, the contest between Ohio and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Ohio falling 90-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio and Central Michigan both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 50
- Feb 10, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ohio 83 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 09, 2020 - Ohio 85 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Feb 18, 2020 - Ohio 77 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Ohio 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 101 vs. Ohio 98
- Jan 02, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ohio 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Central Michigan 97 vs. Ohio 87
- Jan 23, 2016 - Central Michigan 72 vs. Ohio 49