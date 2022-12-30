Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Ohio

Current Records: Chicago State 3-13; Ohio 7-5

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will wrap up 2022 with a road trip to face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago State came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Bobcats in a 95-76 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last Wednesday.

Chicago State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago State is now 3-13 while Ohio sits at 7-5. Ohio is 3-3 after wins this season, and the Cougars are 2-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.