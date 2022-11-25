Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Ohio

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-4; Ohio 1-3

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will take on the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Convocation Center. EIU should still be riding high after a win, while Ohio will be looking to right the ship.

The Panthers have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Pomeroys on Monday. EIU was totally in charge, breezing past Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 102-40 at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 70-66 to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. One thing holding the Bobcats back was the mediocre play of DeVon Baker, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

EIU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Panthers' victory brought them up to 1-4 while Ohio's defeat pulled them down to 1-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EIU is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. The Bobcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 17-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.