Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Ohio

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-4; Ohio 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Ohio Bobcats are heading back home. They will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. EIU will be strutting in after a victory while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Ohio was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 70-66 to the Michigan Wolverines. One thing holding Ohio back was the mediocre play of DeVon Baker, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

As for EIU, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Pomeroys on Monday. EIU was completely in charge, breezing past Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 102-40 at home.

The Bobcats are now 1-3 while the Panthers sit at 1-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 35.40% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.