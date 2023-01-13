Who's Playing

Kent State @ Ohio

Current Records: Kent State 12-3; Ohio 9-7

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Ohio Bobcats last season (75-52 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Golden Flashes and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Toledo Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. Kent State captured a comfortable 75-63 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Ohio beat the Ball State Cardinals 76-71 on Tuesday.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Flashes are now 12-3 while the Bobcats sit at 9-7. Kent State is 10-2 after wins this year, Ohio 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Ohio.