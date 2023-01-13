Who's Playing
Kent State @ Ohio
Current Records: Kent State 12-3; Ohio 9-7
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Ohio Bobcats last season (75-52 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Golden Flashes and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Toledo Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. Kent State captured a comfortable 75-63 win.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Ohio beat the Ball State Cardinals 76-71 on Tuesday.
Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Golden Flashes are now 12-3 while the Bobcats sit at 9-7. Kent State is 10-2 after wins this year, Ohio 4-4.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kent State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Ohio.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kent State 87 vs. Ohio 72
- Feb 26, 2019 - Kent State 78 vs. Ohio 73
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kent State 66 vs. Ohio 52
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ohio 88 vs. Kent State 76
- Jan 12, 2018 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Ohio 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 06, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 29, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Kent State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 82