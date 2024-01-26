A MAC battle on Friday takes place when the Ohio Bobcats (9-10) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (10-9) match up. Ohio looks to get back into the win column after having its two-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, Akron beat the Bobcats 67-58. On the flip side, Kent State has secured a win in two of its last three games. It edged out Bowling Green 90-84 on Tuesday.

Tipoff from the MAC Center in Kent, Ohio is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kent State leads the all-time series 31-20. The Golden Flashes are 3-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149. Before making any Kent State vs. Ohio picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Kent State spread: Golden Flashes -3

Ohio vs. Kent State Over-Under: 149 points

Ohio vs. Kent State money line: Golden Flashes -156, Bobcats +131

OHIO: Has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 12 of its last 15 away games

KENT: Has hit the Game Total Over in 14 of its last 17 home games



Why Ohio can cover

Senior guard Jaylin Hunter is one of the main contributors to the Bobcats. Hunter is able to create his own shot but owns the court vision to get his teammates efficient looks. The Connecticut native leads the team in scoring (13.4) and assists (4.7). He's dropped at least 14 points in three of his last six games, including on Jan. 20 when Hunter finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Senior guard Shereef Mitchell joins Hunter in the backcourt. Mitchell gets downhill in a flash with the instincts to disrupt passing lanes. The Nebraska native puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. In his last outing, Mitchell logged 14 points and seven boards, which was his fifth straight game with 13-plus points.

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes are one of the top offensive groups in the MAC. Kent State is currently second in the conference in scoring offense (78.5), third in 3-point percentage (.369), and fifth in assists (13.2). Junior guard Jalen Sullinger is a big reason for this as he's taken a leap for the Golden Flashes this season.

Sullinger plays the game with fearlessness and has a knack for scoring from all three levels. The Ohio native ranks first on the team in scoring (15.2) with 2.6 assists and shoots 40% from downtown. He's dropped 17-plus points in four of his last five games. In his last matchup, Sullinger tied his season-high with 30 points, four boards, and went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 152 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.

