Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Ohio
Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-16; Ohio 16-11
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Convocation Center. Ohio is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Bobcats strolled past the Central Michigan Chippewas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 76-59.
Meanwhile, NIU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
Ohio is now 16-11 while NIU sits at 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio enters the contest with 78.7 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the 40th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Ohio 82 vs. Northern Illinois 76
- Mar 04, 2022 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Ohio 57
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Jan 05, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Northern Illinois 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Northern Illinois 61 vs. Ohio 59
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 61
- Jan 29, 2019 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Illinois 72 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 06, 2018 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Ohio 80 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 06, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 69