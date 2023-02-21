Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ohio

Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-16; Ohio 16-11

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Convocation Center. Ohio is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Bobcats strolled past the Central Michigan Chippewas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 76-59.

Meanwhile, NIU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Ohio is now 16-11 while NIU sits at 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio enters the contest with 78.7 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the 40th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.