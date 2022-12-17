Who's Playing

Stetson @ Ohio

Current Records: Stetson 5-4; Ohio 5-5

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are on the road again Saturday and play against the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Convocation Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 100 points combined.

Stetson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 65-60 to the College of Charleston Cougars.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 82-48 bruising that Ohio suffered against the Florida Gators on Wednesday. The top scorers for the Bobcats were AJ Brown (14 points) and forward Dwight Wilson III (13 points).

Stetson is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Stetson is now 5-4 while Ohio sits at 5-5. The Hatters are 2-1 after losses this season, Ohio 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.