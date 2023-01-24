Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Ohio

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-13; Ohio 10-9

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2020. WMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Bobcats should still be feeling good after a big victory, while WMU will be looking to regain their footing.

WMU came up short against the Akron Zips this past Saturday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Ohio made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday and carried off a 96-68 victory.

The Broncos are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WMU, who are 7-8-1 against the spread.

WMU is now 6-13 while Ohio sits at 10-9. Ohio is 4-5 after wins this season, and WMU is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won seven out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.