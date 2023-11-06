Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 0-0, Okla. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Okla. State Cowboys will host the Abilene Chr. Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Okla. State finished last season ranked 44th in the nation in rebounds, having averaged 36.1 per game. Abilene Chr., on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 299th with 32.2 per game.

Looking back to last season, Okla. State finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Abilene Chr. sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-16.

As for their game on Monday, Okla. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.