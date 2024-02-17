Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: BYU 18-6, Okla. State 10-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Online Streaming:

What to Know

After two games on the road, Okla. State is heading back home. They and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell to the Sooners 66-62.

Okla. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Quion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and Javon Small who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Williams didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Cougars last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the matchup between BYU and the Knights on Tuesday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars had just enough and edged the Knights out 90-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Noah Waterman, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Waterman is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxson Robinson, who scored 21 points.

The Cowboys' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-14. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.1 points per game. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.