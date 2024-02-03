Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas State 14-7, Okla. State 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Okla. State and the Wildcats are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Jayhawks, falling 83-54. Okla. State has not had much luck with the Jayhawks recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

The experts predicted a close game on Tuesday and a win for Kansas State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 73-53 loss at the hands of the Sooners. Kansas State's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Despite their defeat, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tylor Perry, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Perry didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Kansas State was Cam Carter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cowboys' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-12. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.6 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-7.

Okla. State came up short against the Wildcats in their previous meeting last Saturday, falling 70-66. Will Okla. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Okla. State and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.