Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Okla. State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kansas State 43-24. This matchup looks nothing like the tight 75-72 margin from Okla. State's win over Kansas State in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2024.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas State will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas State 7-6, Okla. State 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Cowboys going off as just a 2.5-point favorite.

Okla. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142, but even that wound up being too high. 2025 welcomed they with a 69-50 beatdown courtesy of West Virginia on Saturday. The Cowboys were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

Despite the defeat, Okla. State had strong showings from Abou Ousmane, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Marchelus Avery, who earned 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Avery's performance made up for a slower match against Houston last Monday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Okla. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Kansas State was just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 63-62 to TCU. The contest marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 17 rebounds.

This is the second loss in a row for Okla. State and nudges their season record down to 8-5. As for Kansas State, they dropped their record down to 7-6 with the loss, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Okla. State skirted past Kansas State 75-72 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Okla. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.