Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas State 14-7, Okla. State 9-12

How To Watch

Okla. State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Jayhawks, falling 83-54. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Okla. State in their matchups with the Jayhawks: they've now lost seven in a row.

The experts predicted a close game on Tuesday and a win for Kansas State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 73-53 loss at the hands of the Sooners. Kansas State's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Despite their defeat, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tylor Perry, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Perry didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Kansas State was Cam Carter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cowboys' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-12. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.6 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-7.

Okla. State came up short against the Wildcats in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 70-66. Will Okla. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kansas State is a slight 1-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Okla. State and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.