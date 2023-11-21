Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Okla. State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-37 lead against New Orleans.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, New Orleans will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Okla. State 1-3

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

What to Know

Okla. State has been on the road for two straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. They will take on the New Orleans Privateers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Okla. State on Friday, but the final result did not. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 66-64 to the Fighting Irish, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

Despite the defeat, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Javon Small, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Okla. State was Jarius Hicklen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Privateers had to settle for a 73-70 defeat against the Ramblers on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Johnson, who scored 31 points along with 3 steals.

The losses dropped the Cowboys to 1-3 and the Privateers to 2-1.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Okla. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Okla. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 14-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Okla. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.

Nov 16, 2016 - Okla. State 117 vs. New Orleans 72

Injury Report for Okla. State

Bryce Thompson: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Mike Marsh: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Isaiah Miranda: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Jamyron Keller: Game-Time Decision (Wrist)

Injury Report for New Orleans

No Injury Information