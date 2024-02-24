Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oklahoma 18-8, Okla. State 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Okla. State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Okla. State proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 80-76 victory over the Bearcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Okla. State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Okla. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quion Williams, who scored 12 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Jamyron Keller was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Oklahoma has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 67-57 to the Jayhawks on Saturday. Oklahoma has not had much luck with the Jayhawks recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalon Moore, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Cowboys' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-14. As for the Sooners, their loss dropped their record down to 18-8.

Okla. State came up short against the Sooners when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 66-62. Will Okla. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sooners as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.