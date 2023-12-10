Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Tulsa 5-2, Okla. State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. Okla. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tulsa, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Golden Hurricane were able to grind out a solid victory over the Ramblers, taking the game 88-77.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tulsa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keaston Willis, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for Tulsa was Cobe Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Okla. State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Salukis by a score of 70-68. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Okla. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Illinois only pulled down six.

The Golden Hurricane's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Tulsa took a serious blow against Okla. State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 82-56. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Okla. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tulsa.